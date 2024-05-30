Report Football Benchmark | Milan club europeo che cresce di più

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di giovedì 30 maggio 2024) Per il terzo anno consecutivo, ilè ilchedi più in Europa. E’ quanto emerge dal‘The European Elite’ diper quanto riguarda il 2024, in cui sono stati analizzati gli Enterprise Value dei migliori 32europei . Il valore d’impresa, calcolato secondo i principali standard internazionali, certifica per iluna crescita anno su anno del +35%, che considerando gli ultimi otto anni sale a +163%, posizionando così i rossoneri come miglior esempio di di gestione virtuosa in Europa. Una tendenza positiva che emerge a tutto tondo: dal ritorno all’attivo di bilancio dopo 17 anni al bacino d’utenza sui canali social del, passando attraverso i ricavi operativi, aumentati dell’84% nelle ultime cinque stagioni.