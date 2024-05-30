MediaTek: svelati il Dimensity 7300 e il Dimensity 7300X (Di giovedì 30 maggio 2024) VediaTek presenta i nuovi processori Dimensity 7300 e 7300X: potenza efficiente a 4 nm, supporto per display 120 Hz e WFHD+ MediaTek ha presentato due nuovi potenti processori per smartphone: il Dimensity 7300 e il Dimensity 7300X. Entrambi realizzati con un processo produttivo a 4 nm, rappresentano l’evoluzione del precedente Dimensity 7050, offrendo prestazioni migliorate e un’attenzione particolare all’efficienza energetica. La principale differenza tra i due chip riguarda la gestione dei display: il Dimensity 7300X è infatti ottimizzato per supportare anche schermi secondari, come quelli presenti sui foldable phone. MediaTek Dimensity 7300 e 7300X: caratteristiche Entrambi i processori integrano una CPU octa-core con 4 core Cortex-A78 a 2.Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotekNotizie su altre fonti
