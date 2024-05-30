Fonte : lopinionista di 30 mag 2024
Disco Più decise di affidare la produzione ad uno dei più grandi Dj produttori, Todd Terry, in quel momento all’apice della sua carriera con il remix di “Missing” degli Everything But The Girl.

In radio You Need Me di Irene Cara la sua versione americana di Ti Sento

In radio “You Need Me” di Irene Cara, la sua versione americana di “Ti Sento” (Di giovedì 30 maggio 2024) NEW YORK – Dal 31 maggio arriva in radio “You Need Me” di Irene Cara, la sua versione americana di “Ti Sento”, uscita negli anni ’90, oggi remixata da Zio Peter e Bruno Guerrini e pubblicata da UDP – Disco Più. Il brano viene pubblicato a livello mondiale in digitale nella radio version, la extended e la Tee’s Edit Vrs. Remix By Todd Terry e in vinile 12” mix colorato clear pink & red marbled per Dj e vinyl lovers. Questo progetto nasce dall’incontro avvenuto nel 1995 a Cannes in occasione del Midem (fiera che si svolge ogni anno al Palazzo del Festival dove si incontrano i leader dell’industria musicale, artisti e innovatori di tutto il mondo) tra Lino Dentico, proprietario di UDP Disco Più srl e Michelle Vice, talentuosa songwriter americana che nel corso degli anni ha collezionato numerosi successi tra cui una vittoria al prestigioso Premio Emmy nel 2008 e una candidatura nel 2011.
Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionista
Notizie su altre fonti

  • Arrests after watch dealer assaulted during robbery

    A man and a woman have been arrested after a watch dealer was assaulted during a robbery at a south-west London jewellers and a day later found dead. Oliver White, 27, was put in a chokehold as two ... bbc

  • Hundreds sign petition to keep 'legacy of Luton's Big Weekend going' after successful three-day festival

    Nearly 400 people have signed a petition calling for more concerts to be organised in Luton after the success of the radio 1’s Big Weekend. lutontoday.co.uk

  • Iowa high school bans cell phones, air pods to improves students’ mental health

    DES MIONES, Iowa — Hoover High School in Des Moines, Iowa will stop allowing students to use cellphones, headphones, or air pods during school hours for the 2024-2025 school year as a mental health ... wsbtv

Video di Tendenza
Video radio You
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.