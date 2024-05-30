In radio “You Need Me” di Irene Cara, la sua versione americana di “Ti Sento” (Di giovedì 30 maggio 2024) NEW YORK – Dal 31 maggio arriva in radio “You Need Me” di Irene Cara, la sua versione americana di “Ti Sento”, uscita negli anni ’90, oggi remixata da Zio Peter e Bruno Guerrini e pubblicata da UDP – Disco Più. Il brano viene pubblicato a livello mondiale in digitale nella radio version, la extended e la Tee’s Edit Vrs. Remix By Todd Terry e in vinile 12” mix colorato clear pink & red marbled per Dj e vinyl lovers. Questo progetto nasce dall’incontro avvenuto nel 1995 a Cannes in occasione del Midem (fiera che si svolge ogni anno al Palazzo del Festival dove si incontrano i leader dell’industria musicale, artisti e innovatori di tutto il mondo) tra Lino Dentico, proprietario di UDP Disco Più srl e Michelle Vice, talentuosa songwriter americana che nel corso degli anni ha collezionato numerosi successi tra cui una vittoria al prestigioso Premio Emmy nel 2008 e una candidatura nel 2011.Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionistaNotizie su altre fonti
