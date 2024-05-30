Bully Ray: “La WWE non sta riservando a Damian Priest un trattamento da campione del mondo” (Di giovedì 30 maggio 2024) In una recente edizione di “Busted Open”, Bully Ray ha analizzato l’edizione del 27 maggio di WWE Raw e ha affermato che Damian Priest non sta traendo alcun beneficio dall’appartenenza alla fazione del Judgment Day. Le dichiarazioni di Bully Ray su Damian Priest “Una delle cose che mi ha colpito del Judgment Day di ieri sera – e questo mi ha colpito un paio di settimane fa – è che non sono sicuro che far parte del Judgment Day stia aiutando Damian Priest come campione del mondo in questo momento”, ha dichiarato Ray. Confronto con Swerve Strickland in AEW Ray ha poi paragonato l’attuale situazione di Priest in WWE come campione del mondo a quella del campione del mondo AEW Swerve Strickland, anch’egli alla sua prima partecipazione a un titolo mondiale: “Penso che essere nel Judgment Day… Non voglio usare il termine ‘penalizzare Priest’, so che è la storia in cui è coinvolto.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Why Bully Ray Feels The Same Way About WWE's Damien Priest & AEW's Swerve Strickland - WWE legend bully Ray has argued how WWE's damian Priest and AEW's Swerve Strickland are both being held back by their respective promotions. wrestlinginc
- Insider Predicts Former WWE Champion as Damian Priest’s Next Challenger for World Heavyweight Championship - In a recent interview on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Peter Rosenberg dropped a bombshell when he predicted that Finn Bálor could be the next challenger for damian Priest’s World ... msn
Video Bully RayVideo Bully Ray