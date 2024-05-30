BIGBEN Week 2024: NACON presenta una ricca line-up di giochi ed un nuovo reparto racing (Di giovedì 30 maggio 2024) Durante l’evento annuale del BIGBEN Group, NACON ha annunciato la creazione di un reparto dedicato al racing (accessori e giochi). Sono stati presentati 8 giochi, tra cui GreedFall II: The Dying World e Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, oltre a un volante e altri accessori di gioco. Dall’inizio della settimana si svolge nel cuore di Parigi la settima edizione della BIGBEN Week. Giornalisti e partner internazionali sono stati invitati ad esplorare le novità esclusive nel futuro catalogo di giochi e accessori NACON. Anche i team e gli studi di progettazione e sviluppo sono presenti per discutere con i visitatori i loro ultimi progetti innovativi. NACON CREA UN reparto racing Dopo molti anni di attenzione alle esigenze dei giocatori, oggi NACON è lieta di annunciare di aver creato un nuovo dipartimento dedicato alle corse.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
