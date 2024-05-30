AEW: Debutto per Stephanie Vaquer, campionessa NJPW Strong e CMLL. Sfida con Mercedes Mone? (Di giovedì 30 maggio 2024) Ieri notte a Dynamite abbiamo assistito al <Strong>DebuttoStrong> di <Strong>StephanieStrong> <Strong>VaquerStrong>, attuale <Strong>NJPWStrong> Strong Women’s Champion, CMLL World’s Women Champion e CMLL World’s Tag Team Champion. Prima è stata presentata tramite un videoclip con il commento di Excalibur e poi è apparsa nel corso della puntata andando subito a mettere gli occhi sulla TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. Forbidden Door? Ieri notte a Dynamite, Mercedes Mone ha difeso con successo il suo TBS Title, conquistato a Double Or Nothing, dall’assalto di Skye Blue. Subito dopo il match, è apparsa sullo stage <Strong>StephanieStrong> <Strong>VaquerStrong> interrompendo i festeggiamenti della TBS Champions. La wrestler cilena ha guardato Mercedes con aria di Sfida. Manca un mesetto a Forbidden Door e la sensazione è che un match tra le due possa essere nell’aria, visto che, secondo le indiscrezioni in circolazione, vi parteciperanno anche star CMLL.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
-
Matthew Jackson ironizza sull’infortunio di Adam CopelandMatthew Jackson ha ironizzato sull’infortunio alla gamba di Adam Copeland, per il quale è stato privato del TNT championship. Stanotte, si è tenuto un nuovo episodio di AEW Dynamite, che ha vissuto le ... theshieldofwrestling
-
Skye Blue Attacks Mercedes Mone On AEW Dynamite, Stephanie Vaquer DebutsDuring the opening segment of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Skye Blue crashed Mercedes Mone’s TBS championship Celebration. ewrestlingnews
-
Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay Official for AEW Forbidden Door 2024 at UBS ArenaThe AEW World championship match for Forbidden Door 2024 has been made official. The May 29th episode of AEW Dynamite was headlined by a Casino Gauntlet Match. si
Video AEW DebuttoVideo AEW Debutto