UFC 302, Makhachev vs Poirier: data, programma, orario, tv e streaming (Di mercoledì 29 maggio 2024) Tutto pronto per UFC 302 e il match tra Islam Makhachev e Dustin Poirier. L’evento è in programma al Prudential Center di Newark e inizierà alle 04:00 della notte tra sabato 1 e domenica 2 giugno. Un evento imperdibile per gli appassionati, non solo per il main event che mette in palio il titolo dei pesi leggeri. Nei pesi medi (la categoria del nostro Marvin Vettori) occhi puntati sul match tra Sean Strickland e Paulo Costa. Spettacolo assicurato anche con la sfida tra Kevin Holland e Michal Oleksiejczuk. Nei massimi sfida tra i pesi massimi Jailton Almeida (numero 7 del ranking) e Alexandr Romanov (13). Il programma inizierà con l’incrocio nei welter tra Randy Brown e Elizeu Dos Santos. L’evento sarà trasmesso in diretta su Dazn con telecronaca di Alex Dandi.Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
