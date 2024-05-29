The Umbrella Academy S4: il teaser trailer oggi, ecco un poster (Di mercoledì 29 maggio 2024) Netflix quest’oggi rilascerà il teaser trailer della quarta – ed ultima – stagione di The Umbrella Academy, la fortunata serie ispirata al fumetto di Gerard Way e Gabriel Bá. Il lancio degli ultimi episodi di The Umbrella Academy è previsto per l’8 agosto, intanto il 18 giugno è in uscita il romanzo prequel firmato da Alyssa Sheinmel che, molta probabilità potrebbe essere opzionato da Netflix per un nuovo ipotetico show. Distribuita da Netflix, la serie è stata prodotta da Universal Cable Productions, con Steve Blackman nel ruolo di showrunner. NEL CAST Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castaneda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, Mary J. Blige, Colm Feore, Adam Godley e Ashley Madekwe. Tra i nuovi volti Marin Ireland, Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewod, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, David Cross.Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmoviesNotizie su altre fonti
