The Umbrella Academy S4 | il teaser trailer oggi ecco un poster

Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmovies

(Di mercoledì 29 maggio 2024) Netflix quest’rilascerà ildella quarta – ed ultima – stagione di The, la fortunata serie ispirata al fumetto di Gerard Way e Gabriel Bá. Il lancio degli ultimi episodi di Theè previsto per l’8 agosto, intanto il 18 giugno è in uscita il romanzo prequel firmato da Alyssa Sheinmel che, molta probabilità potrebbe essere opzionato da Netflix per un nuovo ipotetico show. Distribuita da Netflix, la serie è stata prodotta da Universal Cable Productions, con Steve Blackman nel ruolo di showrunner. NEL CAST Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castaneda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, Mary J. Blige, Colm Feore, Adam Godley e Ashley Madekwe. Tra i nuovi volti Marin Ireland, Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewod, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, David Cross.