The Spell Brigade è in arrivo la demo allo Steam Next Fest

(Di mercoledì 29 maggio 2024) Bolt Blaster Games ha annunciato l’uscita della primaper The, consentendo nello specifico ai fan dal 10 al 17 giugno di poter completare in prima persona gli obiettivi di squadra, sbloccare nuovi potenziamenti e creare sinergie di incantesimi potenti. Né amici né nemici sono al sicuro in questo amichevole inferno di proiettili di fuoco! Ricordiamo che Theè un gioco cooperativo online di sopravvivenza per 1-4 giocatori. Con l’aggiunta del fuoco amico sarà ovviamente necessario tenere d’occhio i tuoi amici come i tuoi nemici. Caratteristiche principali: Survivor-like Gameplay multigiocatore: goditi il brivido di combattere migliaia di strani mostri. Completa le missioni e potenzia gli incantesimi in squadra.