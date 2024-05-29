Fonte : game-experience di 29 mag 2024
Non temere, perché anche le morti più sfortunate possono essere risolte attraverso il potere della stregoneria e dell’amicizia. Il gioco garantisce che non esistano due build uguali e, con più maghi nella tua squadra, il potenziale per il caos puro e sfrenato è infinito! Ricordiamo in conclusione dell’articolo che è possibile aggiungere The Spell Brigade alla propria lista dei desideri su Steam.

The Spell Brigade è in arrivo la demo allo Steam Next Fest

The Spell Brigade, è in arrivo la demo allo Steam Next Fest (Di mercoledì 29 maggio 2024) Bolt Blaster Games ha annunciato l’uscita della prima demo per The Spell Brigade, consentendo nello specifico ai fan dal 10 al 17 giugno di poter completare in prima persona gli obiettivi di squadra, sbloccare nuovi potenziamenti e creare sinergie di incantesimi potenti allo Steam Next Fest. Né amici né nemici sono al sicuro in questo amichevole inferno di proiettili di fuoco! Ricordiamo che The Spell Brigade è un gioco cooperativo online di sopravvivenza per 1-4 giocatori. Con l’aggiunta del fuoco amico sarà ovviamente necessario tenere d’occhio i tuoi amici come i tuoi nemici. Caratteristiche principali: Survivor-like Gameplay multigiocatore: goditi il brivido di combattere migliaia di strani mostri. Completa le missioni e potenzia gli incantesimi in squadra.
Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
Notizie su altre fonti

  • New Vampire Survivors like borrows Helldivers 2’s best mechanic

    Blending Vampire Survivors and Diablo with the best feature of Helldivers 2, a demo for The spell brigade is dropping for Steam Next Fest. pcgamesn

  • Butuan City under calamity state due to water crisis

    The local government of Butuan has declared the entire city under a state of calamity because of its “extreme water shortage” brought about by ... newsinfo.inquirer

  • Former Celtic boss Lennon explains why he took the Rapid Bucharest job

    Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has explained how he ended up being appointed Rapid Bucharest manager. The Irishman, who has regularly been seen on punditry duty during his time outside coaching, ... glasgowtimes.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video The Spell
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.