Soudah Development & Warner Bros. Discovery International Sign Partnership to Showcase the Rich Heritage, Culture and Natural Beauty of Soudah Peaks

Soudah Development and Warner Bros. Discovery International (WBD) Signed a one-year Partnership agreement to promote and celebrate the distinctive nature, Culture, and Heritage of Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa, a region situated in southwest Saudi Arabia. This collaboration will focus on raising awareness of Soudah Peaks – an upcoming luxury mountain tourism destination set 3,015 meters above sea level, on the highest peak in Saudi Arabia – and Showcase its unparalleled Beauty and diversity to a global audience. The Partnership agreement entails the production of three short-form documentaries that will highlight Soudah's Natural landscapes, cultural Heritage, ancestral traditions, architectural aesthetics, local community and its wide range of unparalleled offerings including historical sites and monuments.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
