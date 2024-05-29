Soap Brows, le sopracciglia più cool e definite che ci siano (Di mercoledì 29 maggio 2024) Chi non ne ha mai sentito parlare (cosa praticamente impossibile) non potrà più farne a meno, chi le ha già provate se ne sarà senza dubbio innamorata. Di cosa parliamo? Ovviamente delle Soap Brows, una tecnica per definire le sopracciglia che consiste nel fissarle con del sapone, per un effetto lunga durata. Le sopracciglia, infatti, sono in grado di cambiare lo sguardo, rendendolo più dolce, più deciso, alzando l’occhio per un effetto lifting e aprendolo come non mai. E questa tendenza, almeno seguendo i social, soddisfa davvero ogni necessità di bellezza. Cosa sono le Soap Brows Visualizza questo post su Instagram Chi le ha più folte, chi rade, chi continua a toglierle con la pinzetta e chi non sa come farle ricrescere.Leggi tutta la notizia su dileiNotizie su altre fonti
