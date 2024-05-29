Phoenix Tower International Successfully Converts Financing into a Sustainability-Linked Loan (Di mercoledì 29 maggio 2024) - BOCA RATON, Fla., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Phoenix Tower International ("PTI"), a leading global wireless communications infrastructure provider, today announced the conversion of €1.2 billion credit facilities into a Sustainability-Linked Loan ("SLL"). The facilities will support PTI's future growth in providing critical and energy conscious Tower infrastructure to new and existing markets around the world. ING acted as joint mandated lead arranger, bookrunner and sole Sustainability coordinator for this deal. The SLL was structured in alignment with the Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles as governed by the Loan Market Association, Asia Pacific Loan Market Association, and Loan Syndications and Trading Association. Following the close of the landmark €1.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Phoenix Tower International ("PTI"), a leading global wireless communications infrastructure provider, today announced the conversion of €1.2 billion credit facilities into a Sustainability-Linked Loan ("SLL"). The facilities will support PTI's future growth in providing critical and energy conscious Tower infrastructure to new and existing markets around the world. ING acted as joint mandated lead arranger, bookrunner and sole Sustainability coordinator for this deal. The SLL was structured in alignment with the Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles as governed by the Loan Market Association, Asia Pacific Loan Market Association, and Loan Syndications and Trading Association. Following the close of the landmark €1.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
Phoenix Tower International Announces Investment from Grain Management and BlackRock to Continue Global ExpansionFounded in 2013, and headquartered in Florida, PTI is the largest global private tower platform, operating over 24,000 telecom towers across 23 countries in North America, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. n"), through its flagship funds, and BlackRock, through a fund managed by its Diversified Infrastructure business ("BlackRock") have made. liberoquotidiano
Video Phoenix TowerVideo Phoenix Tower