Fonte : periodicodaily di 29 mag 2024

Pakistan temperature oltre 50 gradi | esplode pneumatico di un pullman 28 morti

Tra le vittime della. (Adnkronos) – Il caldo non dà tregua al Pakistan dove le temperature hanno superato i 50 gradi. Il bilancio fornito dalle autorità e riportato dal giornale Dawn parla di almeno 28 morti. o. Il bilancio fornito dalle autorità e riportato dal giornale Dawn parla di almeno 28 morti.
Pakistan, temperature oltre 50 gradi: esplode pneumatico di un pullman, 28 morti (Di mercoledì 29 maggio 2024) (Adnkronos) – Il caldo non dà tregua al Pakistan dove le temperature hanno superato i 50 gradi. Un pullman è uscito fuori strada nel sudovest del Paese, finendo in un burrone dopo l'esplosione di uno pneumatico. Il bilancio fornito dalle autorità e riportato dal giornale Dawn parla di almeno 28 morti. Tra le vittime della .
Leggi tutta la notizia su periodicodaily
Notizie su altre fonti

  • India issues heat wave alert as Delhi posts record high temperature

    India’s weather department issued a red alert for several parts of the country’s northwest on Wednesday, warning of a severe heat wave a day after parts of the capital Delhi recorded their highest ... dhakatribune

  • Pakistan, temperature oltre 50 gradi: esplode pneumatico di un pullman, 28 morti

    (Adnkronos) - Il caldo non dà tregua al pakistan dove le temperature hanno superato i 50 gradi. Un pullman è uscito fuori strada nel sudovest del Paese, finendo in un burrone dopo l'esplosione di uno ... reggiotv

  • Indian capital records highest-ever temperature of 49.9 Celsius

    temperatures in India's capital have soared to a record-high 49.9 degrees Celsius (121.8 Fahrenheit) as authorities warn of water shortages in the sprawling mega-city. phys

Video di Tendenza
Video Pakistan temperature
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.