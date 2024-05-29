Orion Innovation Names Kelly Ercolino SVP of Marketing (Di mercoledì 29 maggio 2024) IT Industry Marketing Leader Brings Decades of Experience to Lead Orion's Strategic Marketing Function EDISON, N.J., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, has named Kelly Ercolino their new Senior Vice President of Marketing. As a technology industry Marketing leader and strategist with two decades of experience, Ercolino will lead, develop, and implement a multi-channel Marketing strategy in collaboration with Orion's leadership team to achieve the company's revenue and growth goals. She will play a key role in elevating Orion's brand, Marketing strategy and initiatives across the company's global Product Engineering, Delivery Centers, Centers of Innovation (COI), and Industry Verticals.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, has named Kelly Ercolino their new Senior Vice President of Marketing. As a technology industry Marketing leader and strategist with two decades of experience, Ercolino will lead, develop, and implement a multi-channel Marketing strategy in collaboration with Orion's leadership team to achieve the company's revenue and growth goals. She will play a key role in elevating Orion's brand, Marketing strategy and initiatives across the company's global Product Engineering, Delivery Centers, Centers of Innovation (COI), and Industry Verticals.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
-
Orion Innovation Names Kelly Ercolino SVP of MarketingIT Industry marketing Leader Brings Decades of Experience to Lead orion's Strategic marketing Function ... adnkronos
-
Cyberpunk 2077: The Case For and Against Another 'Johnny Silverhand' in Project OrionCyberpunk 2077's anticipated sequel is a huge mystery, and one major decision revolves around CD Projekt Red's approach to Johnny Silverhand. gamerant
-
Orion, Atlantic and Fourth Estate recognised by Book Marketing Society AwardsCampaigns by orion, Atlantic, Fourth Estate, Bloomsbury Children’s, Macmillan Children’s, Vintage and Cornerstone have been recognised in The Book marketing Society’s Q1 2024 Awards for campaign ... thebookseller
Video Orion InnovationVideo Orion Innovation