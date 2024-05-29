Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 29 mag 2024

Orion Innovation Names Kelly Ercolino SVP of Marketing

" "I'm thrilled to join Orion at this key moment in the company's growth and ongoing expansion," said Kelly. About Orion Innovation  Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. vices firm, has named Kelly Ercolino their new Senior Vice President.
Orion Innovation

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Orion Innovation Names Kelly Ercolino SVP of Marketing (Di mercoledì 29 maggio 2024) IT Industry Marketing Leader Brings Decades of Experience to Lead Orion's Strategic Marketing Function EDISON, N.J., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, has named Kelly Ercolino their new Senior Vice President of Marketing. As a technology industry Marketing leader and strategist with two decades of experience, Ercolino will lead, develop, and implement a multi-channel Marketing strategy in collaboration with Orion's leadership team to achieve the company's revenue and growth goals. She will play a key role in elevating Orion's brand, Marketing strategy and initiatives across the company's global Product Engineering, Delivery Centers, Centers of Innovation (COI), and Industry Verticals.
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Notizie su altre fonti

  • Orion Innovation Names Kelly Ercolino SVP of Marketing

    IT Industry marketing Leader Brings Decades of Experience to Lead orion's Strategic marketing Function ... adnkronos

  • Cyberpunk 2077: The Case For and Against Another 'Johnny Silverhand' in Project Orion

    Cyberpunk 2077's anticipated sequel is a huge mystery, and one major decision revolves around CD Projekt Red's approach to Johnny Silverhand. gamerant

  • Orion, Atlantic and Fourth Estate recognised by Book Marketing Society Awards

    Campaigns by orion, Atlantic, Fourth Estate, Bloomsbury Children’s, Macmillan Children’s, Vintage and Cornerstone have been recognised in The Book marketing Society’s Q1 2024 Awards for campaign ... thebookseller

Video di Tendenza
Video Orion Innovation
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.