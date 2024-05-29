Just Cause: il film è in lavorazione presso Universal con il regista di Blue Beetle, rivela un report (Di mercoledì 29 maggio 2024) Un nuovo report ha rivelato che Square Enix ed Avalanche Studios stanno collaborando con Universal Pictures per la realizzazione del film di Just Cause, con la regia della pellicola cinematografica affidata al regista di Blue Beetle, Ángel Manuel Soto. The Hollywood reporter ha rivelato che questo nuovo adattamento cinematografico vede coinvolti anche Kelly McCormick e David Leitch, il duo di produttori a cui dobbiamo The Fall Guy e Nobody che produrranno questo nuovo film attraverso 87North banner. Aggiungiamo inoltre che il team coinvolto nella produzione del film di Just Cause ha lavorato in passato alle pellicole cinematografiche di Tomb Raider e Sonic the Hedgehog. L’articolo prosegue rivelando che Universal ha deciso di produrre questo adattamento perché attirata dal crescente successo degli adattamenti di videogiochi, con il solo 2023 che ha visto The Super Mario Bros.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
