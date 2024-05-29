Just Cause | il film è in lavorazione presso Universal con il regista di Blue Beetle rivela un report

Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

(Di mercoledì 29 maggio 2024) Un nuovohato che Square Enix ed Avalanche Studios stanno collaborando conPictures per la realizzazione deldi, con la regia della pellicola cinematografica affidata aldi, Ángel Manuel Soto. The Hollywooder hato che questo nuovo adattamento cinematografico vede coinvolti anche Kelly McCormick e David Leitch, il duo di produttori a cui dobbiamo The Fall Guy e Nobody che produrranno questo nuovoattraverso 87North banner. Aggiungiamo inoltre che il team coinvolto nella produzione deldiha lavorato in passato alle pellicole cinematografiche di Tomb Raider e Sonic the Hedgehog. L’articolo proseguendo cheha deciso di produrre questo adattamento perché attirata dal crescente successo degli adattamenti di videogiochi, con il solo 2023 che ha visto The Super Mario Bros.