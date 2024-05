Fonte : lopinionista di 29 mag 2024

The artist, originally from Alto Adige but now living in Ferrara for many years, Sonia Rossi, is strongly inspired by this trace of Migliori‘s to elaborate her own artistic style, because it is precisely art that we are dealing with both from the point of view of research into light and the materials used to create her fascinating images, and from the point of view of the final result that instils in the observer the same fascination as the most oneiric or metaphysical paintings, from which emerges not only the visual sense but also the more meditative one that goes towards meaning, the message that the artist wishes to instil in her somewhat magical atmospheres.

I Lucigrammi di Sonia Rossi per trasformare la tecnica fotografica senza fotocamera in bagliore di magia