GATORADE® JOINS FORCES WITH INSPIRATIONAL FOOTBALL ICONS TO BOOST CONFIDENCE OF YOUNG FEMALE ATHLETES (Di mercoledì 29 maggio 2024) SHOWCASING OF 'RACHEL MEETS RAY' FILM, AT GATORADE GIRLS 5V5 FINAL AT THE UEFA WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN BILBAO, SPARKS EMOTIONAL DISCUSSIONS AMONG TEENAGE GIRLS LONDON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Gatorade, the world's leading hydration beverage, has brought global FOOTBALLing ICONS to Gatorade's Girls' 5v5 Finals at the UEFA Women's Champions League Final in Bilbao, to tackle the issue that 40%* of teen girls lack CONFIDENCE in sport, a key driver to the ATHLETES of tomorrow dropping out of sports. Each legend shared their motivational tips to inspire girls from across the world to kick down CONFIDENCE barriers to play FOOTBALL. To create positive change, Gatorade brought global legends Rachel Yankey (former Arsenal and England International), Laia Aleixandri, and Fernando Llorente (both former Athletic Bilbao and Spain Internationalists) to meet the 14–16-year-old Gatorade 5v5 finalists Zazpi Landa, Ibaiondo, Bilbao Artizarrak, and Basauriko.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Immediapress/I marchi PepsiCo Lay’s® e Gatorade® rafforzano l’impegno a sostegno delle donne nello sport in occasione della celebrazione della finale della UEFA Women’s Champions LeagueDue dei marchi PepsiCo più iconici, Lay's e Gatorade, uniscono le forze per dare impulso a iniziative globali di base, sostenere le pari opportunità per le donne in campo e continuare il sostegno di lunga data di PepsiCo alle donne nello sport attraverso la sua partnership con la UEFA. In vista della finale della UEFA […]. sbircialanotizia
