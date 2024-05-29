China Eastern Airlines unveils Zootopia-themed airplane (Di mercoledì 29 maggio 2024) SHANGHAI, China, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Notizie su altre fonti
China Eastern Airlines is taking Zootopia to the sky as a Zootopia-themed airplane of the company was unveiled on May 24. It is the sixth Disney-themed aircraft to join the fleet of China Eastern Airlines, and also a collaboration between the company and Shanghai Disney Resort, echoing the world's first Zootopia land that opened in Shanghai last year. The Disney-Zootopia Express has now become China Eastern Airlines' first Disney-themed aircraft to feature three-dimensional images on its exterior through custom aircraft livery decal, as it zooms across the sky, the Zootopia friends all become wind-swept from the speed of the plane. Zootopia-themed elements can be found everywhere in the cabin, including images of Zootopia animals on luggage containers, as well as fold-out trays featuring a map of the Zootopia land.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
China Eastern Airlines is taking Zootopia to the sky as a Zootopia-themed airplane of the company was unveiled on May 24. It is the sixth Disney-themed aircraft to join the fleet of China Eastern Airlines, and also a collaboration between the company and Shanghai Disney Resort, echoing the world's first Zootopia land that opened in Shanghai last year. The Disney-Zootopia Express has now become China Eastern Airlines' first Disney-themed aircraft to feature three-dimensional images on its exterior through custom aircraft livery decal, as it zooms across the sky, the Zootopia friends all become wind-swept from the speed of the plane. Zootopia-themed elements can be found everywhere in the cabin, including images of Zootopia animals on luggage containers, as well as fold-out trays featuring a map of the Zootopia land.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
Cina: China Eastern Airlines riceve un altro aereo C919(Xin) Agenzia Xinhua. L’aereo, consegnato alla China Eastern oggi, e’ atterrato questa mattina allo Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport dopo un breve volo dallo Shanghai Pudong International Airport. (COMAC). Questo avviene un anno dopo il primo volo commerciale del C919. mo volo commerciale del C919. L’aereo, consegnato alla Chi. romadailynews
La nuova rotta diretta “Shanghai-Marsiglia” di China Eastern Airlines effettuerà il suo primo volo il 2 luglioSono diventate città gemellate nel 1987. La rotta appena aperta sarà operata da Shanghai Airlines, una filiale di China Eastern Airlines, con tre voli di andata e ritorno a settimana?il martedì, il venerdì e la domenica, con i numeri di volo FM871/FM872 e una durata del volo di circa 12 ore. Attualmente, i biglietti aerei sono in vendita. n i numer. seriea24
Si è concluso il periodo di picco dei trasporti per la Festa di Primavera 2024 di China Eastern Airlines: quasi 16,5 milioni di passeggeriChina Eastern Airlines, la più grande compagnia aerea con base a Shanghai, ha operato più di 44. 787 voli wide-body dello stesso periodo, con oltre 540mila utenti. China Eastern Airlines e le società controllate, Shanghai Airlines e China United Airlines, hanno effettuato 106. 00 passeggeri, con un load factor medio superiore all’82%. Durante qu. seriea24
Video China EasternVideo China Eastern