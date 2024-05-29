China Eastern Airlines unveils Zootopia-themed airplane

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 29 maggio 2024) SHANGHAI,, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)is takingto the sky as aof the company was unveiled on May 24. It is the sixth Disney-aircraft to join the fleet of, and also a collaboration between the company and Shanghai Disney Resort, echoing the world's firstland that opened in Shanghai last year. The Disney-Express has now become' first Disney-aircraft to feature three-dimensional images on its exterior through custom aircraft livery decal, as it zooms across the sky, thefriends all become wind-swept from the speed of the plane.elements can be found everywhere in the cabin, including images ofanimals on luggage containers, as well as fold-out trays featuring a map of theland.