Booster Gold | Anthony Starr di The Boys risponde ai rumor sul suo coinvolgimento

(Di mercoledì 29 maggio 2024) Antonyha avuto un grande impatto nel ruolo dello psicotico supereroe conosciuto come Homelander, tra i principali protagonisti della serie The, di Prime Video. Da tempo, però, sono in molti a chiedersi se c’è la possibilità che prima o poi lo si possa vedere nei panni di un supereroe più convenzionale. Una recente voce di corridoio ha affermato che il ruolo di protagonista della prevista serie Maxè già stato assegnato e, quando i fan hanno notato chee il co-CEO dei DC Studios James Gunn hanno iniziato a seguirsi su Instagram, sono aumentate le speculazioni sul fatto che l’attore australiano potrebbe essere stato scritturato per il ruolo di Michael Jon Carter. Perché proprio questo personaggio e non un altro ruolo del DCU? La somiglianza dell’attore al supereroe dei fumetti DC ha sicuramente reso facile questo accostamento.