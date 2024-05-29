Booster Gold: Anthony Starr di The Boys risponde ai rumor sul suo coinvolgimento (Di mercoledì 29 maggio 2024) Antony Starr ha avuto un grande impatto nel ruolo dello psicotico supereroe conosciuto come Homelander, tra i principali protagonisti della serie The Boys, di Prime Video. Da tempo, però, sono in molti a chiedersi se c’è la possibilità che prima o poi lo si possa vedere nei panni di un supereroe più convenzionale. Una recente voce di corridoio ha affermato che il ruolo di protagonista della prevista serie Max Booster Gold è già stato assegnato e, quando i fan hanno notato che Starr e il co-CEO dei DC Studios James Gunn hanno iniziato a seguirsi su Instagram, sono aumentate le speculazioni sul fatto che l’attore australiano potrebbe essere stato scritturato per il ruolo di Michael Jon Carter. Perché proprio questo personaggio e non un altro ruolo del DCU? La somiglianza dell’attore al supereroe dei fumetti DC ha sicuramente reso facile questo accostamento.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
-
AI Casts Amazon's The Boys Into The 1950s With A Haunting Vintage Trailer"The boys" Season 4 is the Amazon series' most graphic to date. But this trailer, concocted by artificial intelligence, is haunting for another reason. msn
-
Is The Boys' Antony Starr Really James Gunn's Booster Gold Actor Addresses Fan TheoryOne of the fans' favourite casting choices for Reverse Flash is Antony starr, who played the ruthless Homelander in The boys with great success. news18
-
“His ego Gets in His way”: Antony Starr Eats the Humble Pie After Claiming Homelander Will Beat Superman With His Dirty TricksIn the vast realm of comic book history, there have been several powerful and iconic superheroes, and DC’s Superman certainly occupies a high rank among them. One of the greatest characters of all ... msn
Video Booster GoldVideo Booster Gold