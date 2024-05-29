Ben Affleck e Jon Bernthal nelle foto dal set di The Accountant 2 (Di mercoledì 29 maggio 2024) Ben Affleck e Jon Bernthal si preparano a un’altra giornata di riprese. Ben Affleck, 51 anni, è stato visto indossare una camicia blu e dei kaki mentre chiacchierava con un membro della troupe sul set di The Accountant 2 martedì (28 maggio) a Los Angeles. Dall’altra parte del set, Jon Bernthal, 47 anni, ha preso un telefono mentre si dirigeva alla sua roulotte per prepararsi a girare alcune scene. Ben Affleck e Jon Bernthal stanno girando il film da diverse settimane. La notizia di un sequel è stata confermata per la prima volta a marzo: scoprite cosa sappiamo del cast del film! nelle ultime settimane è stato riferito che Ben Affleck e la moglie Jennifer Lopez hanno avuto problemi nel loro matrimonio. È stato anche rivelato che Ben Affleck si è trasferito dalla loro casa comune.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
