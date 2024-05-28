Fonte : zonawrestling di 28 mag 2024

WWE | Dopo il King Of The Ring GUNTHER punta a ridare prestigio al World Title

WWE: Dopo il King Of The Ring, GUNTHER punta a ridare prestigio al World Title (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Ieri notte puntata di Raw che ha fatto seguito al PLE King & Queen Of The Ring. La serata si è aperta proprio con il neo incoronato King Of The Ring GUNTHER che ha subito messo in chiaro le sue intenzioni. L’austriaco non solo porta con sè la corona, ma grazie alla vittoria del torneo avrà una chance titolata in quel di SummerSlam. Dopo aver ridato prestigio al titolo intercontinentale e al King Of The Ring, il suo obiettivo è ridare prestigio al World Heavyweight Title. Damian Priest ha disonorato la cintura Ieri notte a Raw, GUNTHER ha chiarito i suoi obiettivi ora Dopo la vittoria del King Of The Ring Tournament che gli ha assicurato una Title shot a SummerSlam. Il suo prossimo obiettivo è ridare al World Tilte il prestigio che non ha più per colpa di Damian Priest che è diventato campione grazie ad una scorciatoia (il Money In The Bank).
