WWE | Dopo il King Of The Ring GUNTHER punta a ridare prestigio al World Title

Benvenuti ai lettori di ZW, la puntata di Monday Night Raw si è tenuta dalla Enmarket Arena di Savannah, Georgia. Lo show inizia con il vincitore del King of The Ring 2024 Gunther. Dice che ha sconfitto Randy Orton ed è il nuovo King of The Ring, quindi ha anche l’occasione di sfidare Damian ... zonawrestling
Nella serata araba di ieri si è concluso il King Of The Ring Tournament del 2024 con l’affermazione di Gunther che dopo aver demolito avversari su avversari è riuscito ad avere la meglio anche su Randy Orton seppur con una vittoria che ha lasciato spazio a qualche polemica. Al momento del ... zonawrestling
Penultimo match di serata e siamo giunti alla finale del King Of The Ring. Un match che è un inedito e anche un match che promette spettacolo, stiamo ovviamente parlando di Randy Orton vs GUNTHER. Buckle up…It's time for the King of the Ring Finals! #WWEKingAndQueen ... zonawrestling
WWE: Bron Breakker sempre incontenibile, a farne le spese ancora Ricochet e poi Dragunov - WWE: Bron Breakker sempre incontenibile, a farne le spese ancora Ricochet e poi Dragunov - Settimana scorsa Bron Breakker ha seminato il panico in quel di Raw, infuriato per il mancato inserimento nel king Of The ring Tournament. A farne le spese sono stati Kyle Dixon, finito in ospedale, e ... zonawrestling
