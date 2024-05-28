WWE | Dirty Dom ancora decisivo per la vittoria di Liv Morgan che lo ringrazia con un bacio!

(Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) A poche ore dalla messa in onda di Raw, il GM Adam Pearce come abbiamo visto ha annunciato il rematch titolto tra Live Becky Lynch. Una grande occasione per l’irlandese per riprendersi la cintura persa in Arabia Saudita a causa dell’interferenza di Dominik Mysterio che senza volerlo, o facendoci credere ciò, ha aiutato Liva strappare la cintura che solo pochi mesi fa era salda alla vita di Rhea Ripley. Si esce allo scoperto Per il rematch e forse per evitare interferenze esterne il GM di Raw ha scelto uno steel cage match, ma proprio come sabato scorso in Arabia Saudita ad un certo punto del match è apparso fuori ring Dominik Mysterio. Apparentemente il giovane Dom è interevenuto per aiutare Becky Lynch e lo ha fatto aprendo la porta della gabbia per favorire l’uscita di The Man.

