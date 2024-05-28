Fonte : zonawrestling di 28 mag 2024

WWE | Dirty Dom ancora decisivo per la vittoria di Liv Morgan che lo ringrazia con un bacio!

WWE: Dirty Dom ancora decisivo per la vittoria di Liv Morgan che lo ringrazia con un bacio! (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) A poche ore dalla messa in onda di Raw, il GM Adam Pearce come abbiamo visto ha annunciato il rematch titolto tra Liv Morgan e Becky Lynch. Una grande occasione per l’irlandese per riprendersi la cintura persa in Arabia Saudita a causa dell’interferenza di Dominik Mysterio che senza volerlo, o facendoci credere ciò, ha aiutato Liv Morgan a strappare la cintura che solo pochi mesi fa era salda alla vita di Rhea Ripley. Si esce allo scoperto Per il rematch e forse per evitare interferenze esterne il GM di Raw ha scelto uno steel cage match, ma proprio come sabato scorso in Arabia Saudita ad un certo punto del match è apparso fuori ring Dominik Mysterio. Apparentemente il giovane Dom è interevenuto per aiutare Becky Lynch e lo ha fatto aprendo la porta della gabbia per favorire l’uscita di The Man.
