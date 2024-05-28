Fonte : pantareinews di 28 mag 2024

Wind Tre trasforma le sue attività di customer engagement con il supporto di Capgemini

Wind Tre

Wind Tre trasforma le sue attività di customer engagement con il supporto di Capgemini (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Milano, 28 maggio 2024 – Capgemini supporta Wind Tre, operatore che offre connessioni, energia e prodotti assicurativi*, nella sua transizione verso un modello di marketing automation contestuale esteso a tutti i brand e segmenti di mercato del gruppo, nonché al suo intero portafoglio di servizi. Capgemini ha supportato l’azienda di telecomunicazioni e servizi nell’adozione di un nuovo approccio di customer engagement “one-to-one” basato su funzionalità di real time marketing che coprono tutti i touchpoint, grazie all’integrazione di una combinazione personalizzata di soluzioni all’avanguardia. Fibra Windtre tutto incluso, anche un anno di Amazon Prime, e senza limiti a 22,99€ Il nuovo approccio consente a Wind Tre di trasformare il paradigma del customer engagement lungo l’intero ciclo commerciale, comprese vendite, marketing e servizi ai clienti.
