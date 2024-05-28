Fonte : pantareinews di 28 mag 2024

TIM 5G Power Smart | 50 GB minuti ILLIMITATI e 1 000 SMS

TIM Power

TIM 5G Power Smart: 50 GB, minuti ILLIMITATI e 1.000 SMS (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) TIM 5G Power Smart promette di soddisfare le esigenze di connettività e comunicazione degli utenti più esigenti, include 50 GB di traffico dati, minuti ILLIMITATI e 1.000 SMS. In un contesto in cui la richiesta di servizi di alta qualità e velocità di connessione è in costante crescita, TIM 5G Power Smart si propone come una soluzione completa e conveniente. Passa a Tim Power Iron Con ho Mobile attivi gratis, hai il 5G e tutto senza limiti da 6,99€ TIM 5G Power Smart La tecnologia 5G rappresenta un passo avanti significativo rispetto al 4G, offrendo velocità di connessione notevolmente superiori, latenza ridotta e una capacità di rete potenziata. Con TIM 5G Power Smart, gli utenti possono sfruttare al massimo le potenzialità della rete 5G di TIM, una delle più avanzate in Italia.
