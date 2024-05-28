Fonte : digital-news di 28 mag 2024

Tech Talk LIVE, Media Industry, Tra innovazione e trasformazione - Diretta streaming ore 12 (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) IN Diretta streaming DALLE 12 CLICCANDO NELLA FINESTRA QUI SOTTO LIVE Tech Talk - Media Industry, Tra innovazione e trasformazioneLIVE @ Digital-News.itUna produzione a cura di Comunicare Digitale -  Piattaforma CONNECT #FED2024Media Partner: Digital-News.it Non perdere l'opportunità di partecipare al nuovo Tech Talk, un evento di grande rilevanza organizzato da Comunicare Digitale in collaborazione con Digital-News.it. Questo incontro informativo, è il punto di riferimento per chi è interessato ai temi dei Media, del Digitale, delle Telecomunicazioni, della Tecnologia, dell'Industria e dell'innovazione. Segna sul calendario le date del 6-7 Giugno 2024 e preparati a partecipare al 21º Forum Europeo Digitale (FED) 2024 che si terrà nella splendida città di Lucca.
