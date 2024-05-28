Fonte : movieplayer di 28 mag 2024

So cosa hai fatto Jennifer Love Hewitt sul suo ritorno | Qualcosa bolle in pentola

So cosa hai fatto, Jennifer Love Hewitt sul suo ritorno: "Qualcosa bolle in pentola" (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Jennifer Love Hewitt ha ammesso che le trattative per un suo ritorno nel ruolo di Julie nel prossimo film di So cosa hai fatto sono in corso. Jennifer Love Hewitt ha confermato che potrebbe tornare sul set per riprendere il ruolo di Julie James nel prossimo capitolo della saga horror di So cosa hai fatto. L'attrice, durante un'intervista rilasciata a Entertainment Tonight, ha però frenato l'entusiasmo dei fan, ribadendo che è ancora troppo presto per avere delle certezze. Il possibile ritorno La star della serie Ghost Whisperer ha però dichiarato che "qualcosa bolle in pentola", anche se non può rivelare molti dettagli. Jennifer Love Hewitt ha raccontato: "Ho fatto un paio di telefonate preliminari. Continuo a ricevere messaggi dalle persone che mi dicono: 'Siamo così entusiasti!'.
