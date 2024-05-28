Fonte : calcionews24 di 28 mag 2024

San Siro Inter Squeri SICURO | Una delle due squadre resterà lì Ecco perché

San Siro

San Siro Inter, Squeri SICURO: «Una delle due squadre resterà lì. Ecco perché» (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) San Siro-Inter, Squeri, sindaco di San Donato, è convinto che una delle due squadre alla fine rimarrà nell’attuale impianto Ospite a  ‘Newzgen’, il programma prodotto da Alanews in onda su YouTube e Twitch, Squeri, sindaco di San Donato, ha parlato così dell’Inter e non solo: PAROLE – «Da appassionato e tifoso milanista, quindi non in veste di sindaco, sono convinto .
