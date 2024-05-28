San Siro Inter Squeri SICURO | Una delle due squadre resterà lì Ecco perché

Leggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24

(Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) San, sindaco di San Donato, è convinto che unaduealla fine rimarrà nell’attuale impianto Ospite a ‘Newzgen’, il programma prodotto da Alanews in onda su YouTube e Twitch,, sindaco di San Donato, ha parlato così dell’e non solo: PAROLE – «Da appassionato e tifoso milanista, quindi non in veste di sindaco, sono convinto .