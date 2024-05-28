Fonte : periodicodaily di 28 mag 2024

Samsung presenta AI Days l’Intelligenza Artificiale secondo Samsung

Samsung presenta AI Days, l’Intelligenza Artificiale secondo Samsung (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) (Adnkronos) – Il futuro dell'intelligenza Artificiale (AI) è sempre più presente nell'immaginario degli italiani. Proprio per approfondire questo tema Samsung Electronics Italia ha presentato Samsung AI Days, l’evento dedicato all'esplorazione del potenziale trasformativo delle tecnologie di Intelligenza Artificiale (AI) nella vita quotidiana. L'incontro si è tenuto presso la rinnovata Samsung SmartThings Home, la casa connessa .
Leggi tutta la notizia su periodicodaily
Notizie su altre fonti

  • Milano, 28 mag. (Adnkronos) – Il futuro dell’intelligenza Artificiale (AI) è sempre più presente nell’immaginario degli italiani. Proprio per approfondire questo tema Samsung Electronics Italia ha presentato Samsung AI Days, l?evento dedicato all’esplorazione del potenziale trasformativo delle ... calcioweb.eu

Sky launches 46p a day budget Samsung Tab S9 deal days after Apple iPad launch - Sky launches 46p a day budget samsung Tab S9 deal days after Apple iPad launch - A huge deal for samsung Galaxy fans as Sky offers the Galaxy device for a much more affordable price that'll cost shopper pennies per day ... mirror.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 & Flip 6 rumored to be costlier than expected - samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 & Flip 6 rumored to be costlier than expected - The samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 might launch in July. However, the latest rumors suggest a new launch date and a higher price tag. dexerto

Samsung presenta AI Days, l’Intelligenza Artificiale secondo Samsung - samsung presenta AI days, l’Intelligenza Artificiale secondo samsung - Milano, 28 mag. (Adnkronos) - Il futuro dell'intelligenza artificiale (AI) è sempre più presente nell'immaginario degli italiani. Proprio ... notizie.tiscali

Video di Tendenza
Video Samsung presenta
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.