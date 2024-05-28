Fonte : tuttotek di 28 mag 2024

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra avrà una fotocamera rivoluzionaria

Samsung Galaxy

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra avrà una fotocamera rivoluzionaria (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra si preannuncia come lo smartphone più potente di sempre ma sembra che la rivoluzione più grande sarà la fotocamera Da quando Samsung ha incominciato ad offrire i propri smartphone top di gamma con la denominazione Ultra, ha spinto sempre più in là la qualità delle caratteristiche tecniche. E con il nuovo Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra si prevede che il colosso coreano apporterà delle modifiche rivoluzionarie alla fotocamera, tanto da fargli superare il livello raggiunto dagli ultimi smartphone Google Pixel e dagli iPhone di Apple. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra userà una fotocamera da 200MP Secondo il leaker Ice Universe, il Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra potrà contare ancora su una configurazione a quadrupla fotocamera, ma aggiornerà due fotocamere con sensori più grandi e con maggiore risoluzione.
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek
Notizie su altre fonti

  • Samsung ha dato il via al rilascio di un nuovo aggiornamento per i Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra e Galaxy S24 Ultra L'articolo Per i Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra e S24 Ultra arriva un aggiornamento “misterioso” proviene da TuttoAndroid. tuttoandroid

  • Secondo alcuni rumor l'uscita del nuovo Samsung Galaxy Watch X è prevista per fine giugno, con una batteria potenziata. L'articolo Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Ultra potrebbe avere un altro nome e una super batteria proviene da TuttoAndroid. tuttoandroid

  • Nelle scorse ore in Rete sono emerse nuove anticipazioni sulle presunte caratteristiche di Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Ultra L'articolo Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Ultra potrebbe avere un altro nome e una super batteria proviene da TuttoAndroid. tuttoandroid

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G with 6000 mAh battery, 50MP camera launched - samsung Galaxy M35 5G with 6000 mAh battery, 50MP camera launched - samsung Galaxy M35 5G is now official. samsung has added a new smartphone to its Galaxy M-series with the launch of samsung Galaxy M35 5G. The smartphone packs an FHD+ display and ... timesofindia.indiatimes

Samsung Galaxy F55 Equipped with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Introduced in India - samsung Galaxy F55 Equipped with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Introduced in India - samsung, a Korean smartphone manufacturer, has released the Galaxy F55, the newest model in its Galaxy F series, in India. The device's vegan leather back, which comes in two color variations, is its ... pcquest

Novità Samsung: aggiornamenti software per Galaxy A52s e Galaxy A52 4G, problema risolto su Galaxy S24 Ultra - Novità samsung: aggiornamenti software per Galaxy A52s e Galaxy A52 4G, problema risolto su Galaxy S24 ultra - samsung continua a migliorare l'esperienza utente con gli ultimi aggiornamenti software per i suoi dispositivi, affrontando anche problemi specifici come il rumore meccanico della fotocamera sul Galax ... news.fidelityhouse.eu

Video di Tendenza
Video Samsung Galaxy
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.