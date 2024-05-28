Fonte : zonawrestling di 28 mag 2024

Salvatore Torrisi su Double or Nothing | Un evento molto vario con il bellissimo ritorno di MJF

Salvatore Torrisi

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Salvatore Torrisi su Double or Nothing: “Un evento molto vario con il bellissimo ritorno di MJF” (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) La AEW è andata in scena lo scorso weekend con Double or Nothing e in Italia è stato possibile visionare il tutto grazie a Sky Sport e, soprattutto, grazie al commento di Salvatore Torrisi. La voce italiana della All Elite Wrestling sin dal 2020 si è unito poche ore fa al Pro Wrestling Culture podcast per l’episodio 400 nel quale ha detto la sua in merito all’intero evento. Qui le piattaforme utili per reperire l’intera puntata e tutte le dichiarazione de “Il Padrino”. .
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Notizie su altre fonti

Dozens of rental leases signed as CT hotel and apartments combine. ‘It doesn’t break the bank’ - Dozens of rental leases signed as CT hotel and apartments combine. ‘It doesn’t break the bank’ - A third of the leases have been signed by tenants who are moving into the state, boding well for efforts to build up Connecticut’s population. courant

“Otto casi di pertosse da inizio anno, a rischio neonati”. L’allarme dell’Asp di Messina - “Otto casi di pertosse da inizio anno, a rischio neonati”. L’allarme dell’Asp di Messina - Da inizio anno nella provincia di Messina sono stati segnalati 8 casi di pertosse, “un fenomeno preoccupante da monitorare e sul quale intervenire con la vaccinazione specifica”. A lanciare l’allarme ... gazzettajonica

Andy Murray distracted by bizarre weather as he heads for defeat on ATP return - Andy Murray distracted by bizarre weather as he heads for defeat on ATP return - Murray’s match against Yannick Hanfmann was postponed with the Scot 7-4, 4-1 and likely heading out of the Geneva Open ... telegraph.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video Salvatore Torrisi
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.