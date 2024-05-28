Salvatore Torrisi su Double or Nothing | Un evento molto vario con il bellissimo ritorno di MJF

Dozens of rental leases signed as CT hotel and apartments combine. ‘It doesn’t break the bank’ - Dozens of rental leases signed as CT hotel and apartments combine. ‘It doesn’t break the bank’ - A third of the leases have been signed by tenants who are moving into the state, boding well for efforts to build up Connecticut’s population. courant

“Otto casi di pertosse da inizio anno, a rischio neonati”. L’allarme dell’Asp di Messina - “Otto casi di pertosse da inizio anno, a rischio neonati”. L’allarme dell’Asp di Messina - Da inizio anno nella provincia di Messina sono stati segnalati 8 casi di pertosse, “un fenomeno preoccupante da monitorare e sul quale intervenire con la vaccinazione specifica”. A lanciare l’allarme ... gazzettajonica

Andy Murray distracted by bizarre weather as he heads for defeat on ATP return - Andy Murray distracted by bizarre weather as he heads for defeat on ATP return - Murray’s match against Yannick Hanfmann was postponed with the Scot 7-4, 4-1 and likely heading out of the Geneva Open ... telegraph.co.uk