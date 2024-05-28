Fonte : game-experience di 28 mag 2024

PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium i giochi di Giugno 2024 per PS5 e PS4 annunciati da Sony

PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium, i giochi di Giugno 2024 per PS5 e PS4 annunciati da Sony (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Sony Interactive Entertainment ha annunciato i giochi per PS5 e PS4 in arrivo su PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium nel corso dell’ormai imminente mese di Giugno 2024, includendo al suo interno alcuni titoli per PlayStation VR2 e per PlayStation 2. Grazie a PlayStation Blog scopriamo partire dal 6 Giugno sarà possibile giocare ai seguenti giochi per PlayStation VR2: Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord Walkabout Mini Golf Synth Riders Before Your Eyes The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2 Qui di seguito diamo invece un’occhiata ai giochi per PS Plus Extra in arrivo nei prossimi giorni: Dredge PS4, PS5 (dal 29 maggio) LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 PS4 (dal 31 maggio) Cricket 24 PS4, PS5 (dal 5 Giugno) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition PS4, PS5 (dal 7 Giugno) WWE 2K24 in prova completa dal 29 Maggio Invece dalla giornata dell’11 Giugno saranno reso disponibili i seguenti giochi su PlayStation Plus Premium per PS2, disponibili per la prima volta in locale attraverso l’emulatore creato da Sony (quindi non sarà necessario giocarli in cloud): Tomb Raider Legend Star Wars: The Clone Wars Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus Aggiungiamo che Sony ha annunciato anche i giochi di Giugno 2024 per PS5 e PS4 del PlayStation Plus Essential, oltre ai Days of Play 2024 con nuovi sconti ed iniziative speciali dedicate ai fan.
