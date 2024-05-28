PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium i giochi di Giugno 2024 per PS5 e PS4 annunciati da Sony

(Di martedì 28 maggio 2024)Interactive Entertainment ha annunciato iper PS5 e PS4 in arrivo sunel corso dell’ormai imminente mese di, includendo al suo interno alcuni titoli perVR2 e per2. Grazie aBlog scopriamo partire dal 6sarà possibile giocare ai seguentiperVR2: Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord Walkabout Mini Golf Synth Riders Before Your Eyes The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2 Qui di seguito diamo invece un’occhiata aiper PSin arrivo nei prossimi giorni: Dredge PS4, PS5 (dal 29 maggio) LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 PS4 (dal 31 maggio) Cricket 24 PS4, PS5 (dal 5) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition PS4, PS5 (dal 7) WWE 2K24 in prova completa dal 29 Maggio Invece dalla giornata dell’11saranno reso disponibili i seguentisuper PS2, disponibili per la prima volta in locale attraverso l’emulatore creato da(quindi non sarà necessario giocarli in cloud): Tomb Raider Legend Star Wars: The Clone Wars Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus Aggiungiamo cheha annunciato anche idiper PS5 e PS4 delEssential, oltre ai Days of Playcon nuovi sconti ed iniziative speciali dedicate ai fan.

