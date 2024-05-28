OpenAI sta lavorando al prossimo modello di frontiera forse GPT-5 Fondato nuovo comitato per la sicurezza

Kingdom Holding participates in Musk’s xAI $6 billion Series B round - Kingdom Holding participates in Musk’s xAI $6 billion Series B round - Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding, owned by Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, has taken part in the $6 billion Series ... wamda

GPT-5 OpenAI Starts Training 'Next Frontier Model' - gpt-5 openai Starts Training 'Next Frontier Model' - openai also forms a safety committee after two senior execs from its 'superalignment team' resign over concerns that openai isn't taking AI safety seriously. msn

OpenAI has a new safety team — it’s run by Sam Altman - openai has a new safety team — it’s run by Sam Altman - Along with the new safety board, openai announced that it’s testing a new AI model, but it didn’t confirm whether it’s gpt-5. Other members of openai’s new safety team include head of preparedness ... theverge