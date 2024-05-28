Fonte : dday di 28 mag 2024

OpenAI sta lavorando al "prossimo modello di frontiera", forse GPT-5. Fondato nuovo comitato per la sicurezza (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Si tratta probabilmente di GPT-5, ma OpenAI non ha fornito ulteriori dettagli. L'amministratore delegato Sam Altman sarà fra i componenti del comitato per la sicurezza... .
