Nicola è l’Houdini della Serie A: solo lui poteva salvare l’Empoli (Guardian) (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Il Guardian scrive del Mago Davide Nicola, l’allenatore dell’Empoli che con i toscani ha conquistato un’altra salvezza considerata quasi impossibile. La vittoria dell’Empoli contro la Roma e la contestuale vittoria dell’Udinese sul Frosinone, ha permesso a Nicola di realizzare un’impresa. solo Nicola poteva salvare l’Empoli A scrivere del “miracolo” è Nicky Bandini che ricorda come “Nicola si è guadagnato la reputazione di Harry Houdini della Serie A“. Un mago che ha conquistato la salvezza nel 2016 con il Crotone. Divenne celebra la promessa di Nicola: se fosse riuscito a salvare il club avrebbe pedalato da Crotone a Vignone,  la periferia torinese dove viveva la sua famiglia e dove il figlio ha perso la vita in un incidente. Nel 2019 Nicola l’ha rifatto.
