Lotta di YouTube agli ad-blocker | i video saltano direttamente alla fine e non hanno l’audio

YouTube makes videos skip to end for ad-blocker users, prompting frustration among viewers - youtube makes videos skip to end for ad-blocker users, prompting frustration among viewers - youtube's latest move against ad-blocker users causes videos to skip to their endings. Users face frustration as the platform's battle with ad-blockers disrupts their viewing experience. tech.hindustantimes

YouTube really hates ad blockers, starts skipping and muting videos - youtube really hates ad blockers, starts skipping and muting videos - Users are reporting that youtube now skips videos and mutes their audio if they are accessing the service with an ad blocker. Read on! androidauthority

YouTube Cracks Down on Third-Party Ad Blockers by Automatically Skipping Videos to the End: Report - youtube Cracks Down on Third-Party Ad Blockers by Automatically Skipping Videos to the End: Report - In the youtube subreddit, user SDHD4K posted a short video clip captioned, “New youtube adblock weird behaviour - video automatically skips to the end”. In the clip, it can be seen that using an ad ... gadgets360