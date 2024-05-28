Lifespin GmbH and Ac?badem Forge a Groundbreaking Metabolomics Partnership to Advance Personalized Medicine (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) ISTANBUL and REGENSBURG, Germany, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti Video di Tendenza
Lifespin GmbH, a pioneer in health status detection software, has teamed up with Ac?badem University (ACU) and Ac?badem Healthcare Group (AHG) to launch a comprehensive precision Medicine initiative, a significant stride towards revolutionizing Personalized healthcare. This collaboration is set to develop and expand the global market for innovative healthcare solutions that utilize a combination of Advanced Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) and AI technologies. Under the agreement, Lifespin GmbH and ACU will combine their expertise to establish a state-of-the-art, AI-enabled, NMR-based Metabolomics precision Medicine platform. This joint venture will focus on deploying Lifespin's cutting-edge products across ACU's extensive network through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, offering these technologies at competitive rates.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Lifespin GmbH, a pioneer in health status detection software, has teamed up with Ac?badem University (ACU) and Ac?badem Healthcare Group (AHG) to launch a comprehensive precision Medicine initiative, a significant stride towards revolutionizing Personalized healthcare. This collaboration is set to develop and expand the global market for innovative healthcare solutions that utilize a combination of Advanced Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) and AI technologies. Under the agreement, Lifespin GmbH and ACU will combine their expertise to establish a state-of-the-art, AI-enabled, NMR-based Metabolomics precision Medicine platform. This joint venture will focus on deploying Lifespin's cutting-edge products across ACU's extensive network through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, offering these technologies at competitive rates.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video Lifespin GmbHVideo Lifespin GmbH