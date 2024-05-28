Lifespin GmbH and Ac?badem Forge a Groundbreaking Metabolomics Partnership to Advance Personalized Medicine

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) ISTANBUL and REGENSBURG, Germany, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a pioneer in health status detection software, has teamed up with Ac?badem University (ACU) and Ac?badem Healthcare Group (AHG) to launch a comprehensive precisioninitiative, a significant stride towards revolutionizinghealthcare. This collaboration is set to develop and expand the global market for innovative healthcare solutions that utilize a combination ofd Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) and AI technologies. Under the agreement,and ACU will combine their expertise to establish a state-of-the-art, AI-enabled, NMR-basedprecisionplatform. This joint venture will focus on deploying's cutting-edge products across ACU's extensive network through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, offering these technologies at competitive rates.