L’attore del General Hospital Johnny Wactor è stato ucciso durante un furto

Los Angeles, 27 maggio 2024 – E’ stato Brando Corbin in ‘General Hospital’, Trey Gordon in ‘Criminal Minds’, il tenente della Marina Ross Johnson in ‘NCIS’. E molto altro. Johnny Wactor, 37 anni, era un attore americano. Era. Perché Wactor è morto nella notte. E’ stato ucciso a colpi di pistola ... quotidiano
L'attore americano 37enne è stato ucciso nel centro di Los Angeles. Wactor ha cercato di fermare tre uomini mentre rubavano un pezzo dalla sua auto, ma uno di loro ha estratto una pistola e ha sparato vanityfair
Johnny Wactor, 37 anni, era un attore americano noto per la partecipazione alla longeva soap opera General Hospital. L’uomo è morto a Los Angeles in seguito alle ferite d’arma da fuoco riportate dopo che un ladro aveva tentato di rubare la sua macchina. Wacton aveva aveva sorpreso tre persone che ... cultweb
General Hospital star Johnny Wactor’s family 'desperate for answers' as cops have no suspects - General Hospital star johnny wactor’s family 'desperate for answers' as cops have no suspects - johnny wactor's family have spoken out after his death. johnny was 37 years old when he was shot and killed at the age of 37 in downtown Los Angeles in a car theft gone wrong on Saturday. He saved the ... msn
Former ‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor fatally shot after attempted robbery in Los Angeles - Former ‘General Hospital’ actor johnny wactor fatally shot after attempted robbery in Los Angeles - Actor johnny wactor, best know for his role on the long-running ABC soap opera ‘General Hospital,’ was shot and killed on Saturday after he interrupted three male suspects who were allegedly attemptin ... wcluradio
‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor, 37, fatally shot in Los Angeles - ‘General Hospital’ actor johnny wactor, 37, fatally shot in Los Angeles - What we know about the death of johnny wactor, who was fatally shot in LA, his family and police said. He was also on "Station 19" and "Criminal Minds." ... msn