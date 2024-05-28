Knives Out 3: anche Andrew Scott si unisce al cast stellare del film di Rian Johnson (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Andrew Scott si è unito al cast stellare di Knives Out 3, che sarà nuovamente diretto e scritto da Rian Johnson. Andrew Scott è l'ultimo attore a unirsi al crescente ensemble del prossimo film di Knives Out, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Il prete sexy di Fleabag si unisce a un cast che comprende già Josh O'Connor e Cailee Spaeny. Rian Johnson tornerà a dirigere da una sceneggiatura scritta da lui stesso. Produrrà il film insieme al suo partner Ram Bergman attraverso la T-Street Pictures. Scott sta vivendo 12 mesi di grande successo dopo il suo lavoro acclamato dalla critica in Ripley di Netflix, che lo vedrà sicuramente protagonista nella stagione degli Emmy. È anche reduce dal successo ….Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
Knives Out 3, anche Andrew Scott si unisce al cast del giallo NetflixAndrew Scott parteciperà a Wake Up, Dead Man, il terzo capitolo della saga cinematografica di Knives Out diretta da Rian Johnson per Netflix, con al centro le avventure del fascinoso e misterioso detective Benoit Blanc, interpretato da Daniel Craig. Le notizie vere e proprie sul progetto sono al ... cinemaserietv
