Knives Out 3 anche Andrew Scott si unisce al cast del giallo Netflix

(Di martedì 28 maggio 2024)parteciperà a Wake Up, Dead Man, il terzo capitolo della saga cinematografica diOut diretta da Rian Johnson per, con al centro le avventure del fascinoso e misterioso detective Benoit Blanc, interpretato da Daniel Craig. Le notizie vere e proprie sul progetto sono al momento molto scarse; non se ne conosce ad esempio la trama, maè solo l’ultimo nome di grido ad aggiungersi a undi tutto interesse che giorno dopo giorno, va formandosi. Notizia di poche ore fa, infatti,Josh O’Connor (Challengers) e Cailie Spaeny (Priscilla) faranno parte del film, in ruoli naturalmente al momento non definiti. L’hype attorno a questo terzo capitolo del whodunit in salsatargato Johnson sale ormai progressivamente; di pochi giorni fa il teaser di presentazione con cui lo stesso regista e Craig preannunciano “il caso più pericoloso mai affrontato sinora da Benoit Blanc”.