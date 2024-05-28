Fonte : ilfattoquotidiano di 28 mag 2024

Kings World Cup Totti scivola e sbaglia il rigore | il video dell’erroraccio dell’ex azzurro

Kings World

Kings World Cup, Totti scivola e sbaglia il rigore: il video dell’erroraccio dell’ex azzurro (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Avreste mai pensato di vedere Francesco Totti sbagliare un calcio di rigore in un torneo dilettantistico di calcio a 7? È accaduto nella Kings World Cup, campionato mondiale della Kings League organizzato dall’ex calciatore Gerard Piqué. Il capitano degli Stallions – la rappresentativa italiana formata da calciatori dilettanti ed ex professionisti come Nainggolan e Viviano – ha sbagliato il rigore del possibile pareggio, scivolando proprio al momento della battuta. Il suo errore dal dischetto ha fatto il giro del web ma, fortunatamente, non è costato caro ai suoi che sono stati in grado di ribaltare il risultato finale grazie al presidente Blur – noto streamer italiano – e al gol (che valeva due punti) di Michele Trombetta, calciatore del Corticella (club emiliano di Serie D).
  In Messico, dal 26 maggio all'8 giugno 2024 si gioca la prima edizione della Kings World Cup: l'intera manifestazione, composta da 55 partite sarà trasmessa in diretta TV in chiaro su Sportitalia (DTT canale 60), SoloCalcio (TivùSat, canale 58), in streaming su Sportitalia.com o sulle varie app.

