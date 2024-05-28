Fonte : justcalcio di 28 mag 2024

Il Liverpool ha detto di ingaggiare la nazionale inglese come sostituto di Mo Salah

Il Liverpool ha detto di ingaggiare la nazionale inglese come sostituto di Mo Salah (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Breaking: Con Mohamed Salah che entra nell’ultimo anno del suo contratto con il Liverpool, il suo futuro a lungo termine ad Anfield rimane incerto. Dopo la partenza di Jurgen Klopp quest’estate, i giganti della Premier League dovrebbero subire dei cambiamenti nel club. Giocatori come Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara e Adrian sono pronti a lasciare il club a causa della scadenza dei loro contratti. Mentre quest’estate verranno effettuati nuovi acquisti in attacco, centrocampo e difesa sotto la guida del nuovo allenatore Arne Slot. Prima o poi i Reds dovranno fare un piano per sostituire Salah, che è stato il miglior giocatore dei loro successi negli ultimi 6-7 anni. L’ex allenatore del West Ham United Kevin Nolan ha nominato la stella degli Hammers Jarrod Bowen come qualcuno che potrebbe sostituire l’egiziano ad Anfield.
