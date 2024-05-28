Il Liverpool ha detto di ingaggiare la nazionale inglese come sostituto di Mo Salah

Ronaldo's record, Gerrard's woes & reduced crowds - what has happened in the Saudi Pro League - Ronaldo's record, Gerrard's woes & reduced crowds - what has happened in the Saudi Pro League - After spending an estimated £750m in transfers, what has happened over the last season in the Saudi Arabia Pro League bbc

Liverpool’s 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Chances | OneFootball - liverpool’s 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Chances | OneFootball - liverpool finished the 2023/24 Premier League season in third place behind Manchester City and Arsenal. The Reds were competitive for a large part of the season, pushing Man City and the Gunners for ... onefootball

Behind the Saudi attempt to dominate world football - Behind the Saudi attempt to dominate world football - Telegraph Sport spent a week travelling across Saudi Arabia to assess if progress matches up with ambitious global plans ... telegraph.co.uk