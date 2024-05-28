Fonte : termometropolitico di 28 mag 2024

Il Debutto di Retik Finance su Uniswap attira l’attenzione su BlockDAG

Il Debutto di Retik Finance su Uniswap attira l’attenzione su BlockDAG (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Mentre Retik Finance fa il suo ingresso sulla piattaforma Uniswap, confermando il suo ruolo nel settore della finanza decentralizzata (DeFi) migliorando l’accesso ai token, l’attenzione si sposta rapidamente su BlockDAG. Con una straordinaria presentazione a Piccadilly Circus a Londra, la tecnologia innovativa del Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) di BlockDAG e i significativi $33.9 milioni raccolti nella sua prevendita stanno attirando l’attenzione degli investitori globali. Gli analisti prevedono un aumento del valore fino a $20 entro il 2027, evidenziando la forte presenza di mercato di BlockDAG e il potenziale di crescita di un ROI di 30.000x. Esplora opportunità di investimento con BlockDAG: un leader nella tecnologia blockchain BlockDAG sta trasformando la scena delle criptovalute con il suo avanzato protocollo DAG, che offre un nuovo approccio all’organizzazione dei blocchi.
