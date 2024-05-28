Green Deal il professor Chiti | Equilibri nazionali e interessi economici minano il progetto europeo

Il prorettore del Politecnico di Milano: «Su alcune tecnologie siamo troppo indietro, una transizione fatta a questa velocità ci mette nelle mani della Cina. L’Antitrust ci ha impedito di avere campioni europei». Continua a leggere laverita.info
Cipollone, comitato dell’Eurotower, chiede di non mollare questo modello di transizione verde per abbattere l’inflazione. L’effetto però sarà l’opposto. Obiettivo: unione dei capitali e maggiore controllo dei soldi privati. Continua a leggere laverita.info
"Io credo non ci siano alternative al Green Deal, la transizione ecologica è obbligatoria. Iil clima sta cambiando, creando immani disastri ambientali e economici e sociali. Gli Ecoattivisti? Fanno bene a protestare, solo loro che vivranno gli anni peggiori": lo dice Andrea Zanoni, candidato con ... fanpage
Europe Net Zero Industry Act sets CO2 storage targets - Europe Net Zero Industry Act sets CO2 storage targets - Europe’s Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA) – expected to come into force at the end of June – has set a target of 50 million tonnes of annual injection capacity in EU geological CO 2 storage sites by 2030. gasworld
Emerson Royal on Milan list of transfer targets - Emerson Royal on Milan list of transfer targets - Milan are on the hunt for a new right back and one of the names on their shortlist is Tottenham’s Emerson Royal. The Rossoneri have mostly ... football-italia
From protest to power: Greta's eco-warriors run for EU office - From protest to power: Greta's eco-warriors run for EU office - And polls suggest the right is making inroads, with the European greens - currently the fourth biggest party in Parliament - slated to slip to fifth or sixth place. The socialists are also set to lose ... deccanherald