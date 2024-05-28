Fonte : ilfattoquotidiano di 28 mag 2024

Green Deal il professor Chiti | Equilibri nazionali e interessi economici minano il progetto europeo

Green Deal

Green Deal, il professor Chiti: “Equilibri nazionali e interessi economici minano il progetto europeo” (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) “Il Green Deal ha molti nemici. È sotto attacco da più versanti: da chi gli imputa di eludere il problema di fondo, ovvero il modello economico consolidato in Europa e nel mondo occidentale; da chi lo accusa di fare troppo poco, ad esempio rispetto alla tutela degli ecosistemi; da chi gli contesta di fare male, producendo costi sociali”. Edoardo Chiti è professore di Diritto amministrativo alla Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna di Pisa e, insieme a Dario Bevilacqua, autore del recente Green Deal. Come costruire una nuova Europa (Il Mulino Editore), nel quale fa il punto, alla vigilia delle elezioni europee, sul Green Deal, “una strategia che merita tutta la nostra attenzione, perché ridefinisce l’agenda politica dell’Unione e la direzione complessiva del processo di integrazione europea”.
