Green Deal il professor Chiti | Equilibri nazionali e interessi economici minano il progetto europeo

Europe Net Zero Industry Act sets CO2 storage targets - Europe Net Zero Industry Act sets CO2 storage targets - Europe’s Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA) – expected to come into force at the end of June – has set a target of 50 million tonnes of annual injection capacity in EU geological CO 2 storage sites by 2030. gasworld

Emerson Royal on Milan list of transfer targets - Emerson Royal on Milan list of transfer targets - Milan are on the hunt for a new right back and one of the names on their shortlist is Tottenham’s Emerson Royal. The Rossoneri have mostly ... football-italia

From protest to power: Greta's eco-warriors run for EU office - From protest to power: Greta's eco-warriors run for EU office - And polls suggest the right is making inroads, with the European greens - currently the fourth biggest party in Parliament - slated to slip to fifth or sixth place. The socialists are also set to lose ... deccanherald