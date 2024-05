GPS 2024 20 scuole titoli preferenze e servizio QUESTION TIME con Cozzetto Anief LIVE Mercoledì 29 maggio alle 14 | 30

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Slammed for Bragging That His Son Watched ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ on His Phone: ‘Actually Made My Skin Crawl’ - Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Slammed for Bragging That His Son Watched ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ on His Phone: ‘Actually Made My Skin Crawl’ - Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos was slammed on social media for bragging that his son watched Lawrence of Arabia on his phone. thewrap

A First Nation legislator is addressing Queen's Park in his own language, marking the first time a language other than English and French has officially been allowed in Ontario's legislative chamber.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford stunned fans by confirming they are "in the process of divorcing" after 27 years together. However, the star had previously hinted their marriage was not exactly ...