Fonte : sportface di 28 mag 2024

Golf The Battle of the Stars contro la sclerosi multipla | Guardiola e Nadal tra i protagonisti

Golf, “The Battle of the Stars” contro la sclerosi multipla: Guardiola e Nadal tra i protagonisti (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Rafael Nadal, Pep Guardiola e tante altre stelle dello sport saranno protagoniste di “The Battle of Stars”, evento giunto alla su aseconda edizione. Il prossimo 13 giugno l’allenatore del Manchester City e il tennista maiorchino scenderanno sul green alle Baleari contro la sclerosi multipla. Con loro ci saranno altri grandi nomi come Marcos Alonso, Pepe Reina, Gabriel Omar Batistuta e gli italiani Roberto Donadoni e Mauro Tassotti. La location? Il Pula Golf Resort di Son Servera. SportFace. .
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Notizie su altre fonti

Forgotten Man City man linked with transfer exit after surprise Wembley appearance - Forgotten Man City man linked with transfer exit after surprise Wembley appearance - Kalvin Phillips' career at Manchester City appears to be coming to an end after a disappointing loan stint at West Ham ... msn

Nadal and Guardiola fight against ALS in the 2nd edition of The Battle of Stars - Nadal and guardiola fight against ALS in the 2nd edition of The battle of Stars - Next Thursday, June 13, a new edition of The battle of Stars kicks off, a sports competition that transcends titles thanks to its charitable purpose: to fight against ALS and multiple sclerosis. ten-golf

Rodri makes 'unbelievable' Liverpool claim after making Man City mentality U-turn - Rodri makes 'unbelievable' Liverpool claim after making Man City mentality U-turn - Liverpool finished third in the Premier League behind eventual winners Manchester City and Arsenal, City star Rodri has discussed the role of Jurgen Klopp's side in the title race ... msn

Video di Tendenza
Video Golf The
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.