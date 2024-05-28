Glen Powell ha una visione selvaggia di Batman ecco quali grandi ruoli ha perso

(Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) La carriera diè decisamente in ascesa. Dopo aver entusiasmato gli spettatori con Top Gun: Maverick e Tutti tranne te, quest’estate sarà al centro della scena con Hit Man e Twisters. Non ci sarebbe da stupirsi se il suo prossimo ruolo possa essere quello di un supereroe. Come sottolinea GQ in un nuovo profilo dell’attore, “non ha alcun interesse a interpretare un supereroe”. Ciò avviene dopo che abbiamo recentemente appreso che anche lui non è interessato ai “piatti Marvel”. Portando un giornalista in un tour del lotto della Warner Bros.,ha sottolineato il nuovo logo di Superman sulla porta dell’ufficio di James Gunn. Tuttavia, ha spiegato che non era tra gli attori che hanno provato per il nuovo Uomo d’Acciaio della DCU.

