George Lucas condivide i suoi pensieri sui sequel Disney di Star Wars dice che non ha rimpianti sulle sue riedizioni

George Lucas condivide i suoi pensieri sui sequel Disney di Star Wars, dice che non ha rimpianti sulle sue riedizioni (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Nonostante abbia dato vita a Star Wars, una delle saghe più grandi e amate della storia, George Lucas ha un rapporto complicato con i fan del franchise. Che si tratti dei prequel considerati deludenti dai devoti della trilogia originale o del fatto che abbia apportato cambiamenti radicali a quei film classici con varie riedizioni, Lucas si è scontrato a lungo con gli ammiratori del suo lavoro. La nuova tecnologia lo ha visto apportare spesso modifiche radicali a Una nuova speranza, L’Impero colpisce ancora e Il ritorno dello Jedi. I cambiamenti retroattivi apportati grazie alle nuove tecnologie sono stati tantissimi e spaziano dagli Ewok lampeggianti a una battaglia sulla Morte Nera ampiamente revisionata, e persino Darth Vader che urlava “Noooo!” mentre getta l’imperatore Palpatine verso la sua morte -temporanea – fino a Hayden Christensen inserito nella scena finale dell’episodio VI.
