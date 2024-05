Fast Fashion – Bello quel maglione! L’ho trovato nel pesce

Phygital Sustainable Expo in arrivo il 4 e 5 giugno - Phygital Sustainable Expo in arrivo il 4 e 5 giugno - Moda e design, agricoltura e distribuzione nella due giorni di incontri, dibattiti e focus sulle leggi europee, ma anche laboratori didattici, il 4 e il 5 giugno, giornata mondiale [...] ... advtraining

Country Road Group staff complaints made in December employee survey - Country Road Group staff complaints made in December employee survey - Country Road Group executives received formal details by angry and upset staff of poor workplace behaviour as early as December thanks to an employee survey which detailed some of the allegations of ... thechronicle.au

Italy's Benetton plans restructuring as losses mount, sources say - Italy's Benetton plans restructuring as losses mount, sources say - Benetton has struggled to withstand growing competition from fast-fashion giants such as Zara owner Inditex, which have developed a nimbler production and distribution model, able to more quickly ... rte.ie