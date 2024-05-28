Fonte : quotidiano di 28 mag 2024

Duty free Fiumicino nessuna trattativa con Piero Fassino

Duty free

Duty free Fiumicino, nessuna trattativa con Piero Fassino (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) "Allo stato non esiste alcuna trattativa" tra Aelia Lagardere, la società che gestisce il Duty free di Fiumicino, e Piero Fassino per il ritiro della denuncia nei confronti del deputato del Pd, accusato di aver rubato una confezione di un profumo all'aeroporto. A specificarlo è la stessa azienda all'ANSA aggiungendo che "non intende rilasciare alcuna dichiarazione aggiuntiva in merito alla vicenda". .
