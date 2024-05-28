Donnie Darko | l’esordio di Richard Kelly diventato cult torna in sala il 3 4 e 5 giugno

In occasione dei 20 anni, “Donnie Darko” torna al cinema nella versione directors’s cut restaurata in 4k A vent’anni dal suo debutto italiano, Donnie Darko ritorna al cinema in una nuova e imperdibile versione Director’s Cut restaurata in 4K, distribuito da Notorious Pictures. Il restauro ... puntomagazine
Paradossi temporali, conigli giganti che annunciano l'apocalisse, gli anni Ottanta che non muoiono mai e la loro musica: a gettare le basi di un'estetica oramai fin troppo sfruttata, fu questo film davvero unico e indimenticabile. comingsoon
Richard Wilkins, 69, puts on a loved-up display with his make-up artist girlfriend Mia Hawkswell, 47, as they hold hands while running errands - richard Wilkins, 69, puts on a loved-up display with his make-up artist girlfriend Mia Hawkswell, 47, as they hold hands while running errands - The TV presenter, 69, was seen holding hands with the make-up artist, 47, as they left Woolworths in Mosman laden down with paper bags. msn
Richard Dreyfuss Reportedly Went Off the Rails at Jaws Event - richard Dreyfuss Reportedly Went Off the Rails at Jaws Event - R ichard Dreyfuss is once again saying controversial things, this time at a Jaws screening and Q&A with the actor held at a Massachusetts theater Saturday. Rather than the behind-the-scenes stories ... msn
Richard M. De La Cruz streaming - richard M. De La Cruz streaming - New Mexico, due poliziotti corrotti decidono di ricattare e incastrare qualsiasi criminale incroci il loro cammino. Ma le cose prendono una brutta piega quando cercano di intimidire un criminale più p ... mymovies