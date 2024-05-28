Fonte : cinefilos di 28 mag 2024

Donnie Darko | l’esordio di Richard Kelly diventato cult torna in sala il 3 4 e 5 giugno

Donnie Darko: l’esordio di Richard Kelly diventato cult torna in sala il 3, 4 e 5 giugno (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) 28 giorni, 6 ore, 42 minuti, 12 secondi: ecco quando il mondo finirà.” Il coniglio Frank Ha appena 26 anni, Richard Kelly, quando Donnie Darko, il suo esordio alla regia, fa il suo debutto nelle sale cinematografiche statunitensi. La critica rispose entusiasticamente, descrivendolo come il miglior esordio dai tempi de Le Iene di Quentin Tarantino, l’accoglienza che gli riservò il pubblico fu invece a dir poco tiepida facendogli raggiungere soltanto 517.375 dollari di incasso. Ma contestualizziamo: è il 26 ottobre del 2001, il ricordo dei due Boeing 767 scagliati contro le Twin Towers è ancora troppo fresco e nessuno negli Stati Uniti ha voglia di riviverlo nel dramma di un adolescente che si vede precipitare il motore di un aereo nella sua camera da letto.
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos
Notizie su altre fonti

  • In occasione dei 20 anni, “Donnie Darko” torna al cinema nella versione directors’s cut restaurata in 4k A vent’anni dal suo debutto italiano, Donnie Darko ritorna al cinema in una nuova e imperdibile versione Director’s Cut restaurata in 4K, distribuito da Notorious Pictures. Il restauro ... puntomagazine

  • Paradossi temporali, conigli giganti che annunciano l'apocalisse, gli anni Ottanta che non muoiono mai e la loro musica: a gettare le basi di un'estetica oramai fin troppo sfruttata, fu questo film davvero unico e indimenticabile. comingsoon

Richard Wilkins, 69, puts on a loved-up display with his make-up artist girlfriend Mia Hawkswell, 47, as they hold hands while running errands - richard Wilkins, 69, puts on a loved-up display with his make-up artist girlfriend Mia Hawkswell, 47, as they hold hands while running errands - The TV presenter, 69, was seen holding hands with the make-up artist, 47, as they left Woolworths in Mosman laden down with paper bags. msn

Richard Dreyfuss Reportedly Went Off the Rails at Jaws Event - richard Dreyfuss Reportedly Went Off the Rails at Jaws Event - R ichard Dreyfuss is once again saying controversial things, this time at a Jaws screening and Q&A with the actor held at a Massachusetts theater Saturday. Rather than the behind-the-scenes stories ... msn

Richard M. De La Cruz streaming - richard M. De La Cruz streaming - New Mexico, due poliziotti corrotti decidono di ricattare e incastrare qualsiasi criminale incroci il loro cammino. Ma le cose prendono una brutta piega quando cercano di intimidire un criminale più p ... mymovies

Video di Tendenza
Video Donnie Darko
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.