28 mag 2024

Dimenticate il taglio alla Rachel, secondo Jennifer Aniston le pettinature più belle di Friends sono quelle con clip e mollettoni (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) Il caschetto alla Rachel è uno dei tagli capelli più copiati di sempre, ma tra le pettinature leggendarie di Jennifer Aniston nella serie tv Friends ci sono anche i raccolti e i cosiddetti half & half. Lei lo sa benissimo, e infatti li ricorda nel suo ultimo post dal profilo Instagram della sua linea haircare. Jennifer Aniston entra nel club delle star coi capelli grigi. E i fan impazziscono X Jennifer Aniston, gli (altri) hair look famosi di Friends L’avventura con LolaVie (il suo brand di prodotti per la cura dei capelli lanciato nel 2021) procede a gonfie vele, ma ricordare gli hair look epici del passato è sempre bello.
